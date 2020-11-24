OLYMPIA — The Washington state Department of Health has reported more than 6,200 new cases of the coronavirus, representing roughly three days of cases.
Health officials said Monday evening the 6,277 new cases reported includes a case backlog because of the surge in cases and testing over the last week.
Thirty-six deaths were also reported.
“We are in a very dangerous time of this pandemic — health care workers, other essential workers, our elders, persons with chronic diseases, and our family and friends all need your help staying safe,” health officials stated.
Disease transmission is skyrocketing, State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said in a news release.
“We have grave concerns about what will happen in the coming weeks if people gather at Thanksgiving, or any other time in the near future, and spread COVID-19 to their friends and loved ones,” Lofy said.
Increasing COVID-19 activity is leading to more cases, straining the testing sites and hospital capacity, Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in a news release.
“COVID-19 activity is increasing throughout Washington state, leading to more cases, straining the testing sites and hospital capacity,” Wiesman said. “It is more critical than ever for Washingtonians to actively help reduce the spread of this deadly virus. Everyone should stay home as much as possible, and not congregate with people outside their immediate households, especially during the upcoming holiday. It is important to wear face coverings when you do go out, and to seek testing if you develop symptoms or if you’ve been exposed to someone who has, or is suspected to have, COVID-19.”
How many deaths have their been?
Maybe God is mad at the planet. You ain't gonna social distance yourself from His anger!
Sadly, I do not see behaviors changing out here. Large gatherings continue, more people will get sick, sad to say.
I'll be darned! Just in time for Thanksgiving!
