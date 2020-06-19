CONNELL - Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell had its first coronavirus casualty on Wednesday, only months before his release. 63-year-old Victor Bueno is the first incarcerated person to die from COVID-19 in Washington.
Bueno had been transported to a local medical center on May 31, 2020 for treatment where he remained until his passing. Bueno was incarcerated in 2017 after violating a protection order in Kitsap County and his release date was set for September 19, 2020.
“The Department of Corrections is saddened by this loss,” said Corrections Secretary Stephen Sinclair. “The health and safety of the incarcerated individuals, the community and our staff remains our top priority.”
The facility currently has:
- 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff, including four in Correctional Worker Core training, and 91 confirmed cases among its incarcerated population, as of June 18, 2020;
- 17 individuals in isolation, meaning the individuals have symptoms and are separated from healthy people, as of June 17, 2020; and,
- 1,784 individuals in quarantine as of June 17, 2020, meaning they were exposed but do not have symptoms and are separated from healthy people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.