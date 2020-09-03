SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state officials are providing nearly $100 million in rental assistance as a part of the federal coronavirus relief bill.
The state Department of Commerce said its program focuses on preventing evictions by paying up to three months of rent to landlords of eligible participants.
Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee signed off on the funding, which passes the state money through county governments. The county then contracts organizations that have a history of providing rental assistance, said Ted Kelleher, the managing director of the Housing Assistance Unit at the Department of Commerce.
“I get calls, at least one an hour, from a person who is in a critical situation,” Kelleher said. “Everyone is working as fast as they can, faster than it’s ever happened before. There is the eviction moratorium through October, so there is a little bit of space there, but it’s not to undersell the fact that people really need their rent assistance right away.”
Kelleher told KING-TV that the $100 million in coronavirus aid bill funding will not be enough, but is a good start.
“It’s unlikely to be enough in most of the scenarios we run through,” Kelleher said. “There just isn’t enough money to deal with rental assistance and all the other needs that state and local governments are facing. It’s really going to take significant federal assistance to fully fill this gap. So, $100 million is an important start, and it’ll help set up the system to be able to accept additional assistance when it becomes available.”
Did anyone else notice that none of the freeloaders in the photo are white? They are all some minority wanting someone to pay their way. Disgusting........ these parasites called democrats are slowly killing us.
if the owner of these rentals has to make monthly payments to the banks they got the loans from to buy these rentals-- who is gonna help them? bet there are plenty of land lords all over usa in dire strats now--- renters are in better shape than the poor landlords in many cases---- this may not end well.
Just renters? What about homeowners? I don't remember giving Jay permission to spend our money, do you?
Hey, I have a wonderful idea! Go out and look for work and make a genuine effort in life. There are tens of thousands of job posting listed on Monster.com, Indeed.com, Worksource.com and so many other reputable job listing sites. I work construction and I hate it sometimes but I get up every morning at dawn and shower, brush my teeth, pack a cheap lunch and shower....it is called reality! I don't expect someone elses hard earned tax dollars to pay my rent or mortgage payment and neither should most anyone else. I live humble with 3 children in a single wide trailer. Life isn't perfect but I still get out and WORK :)
I love it!
