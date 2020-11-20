PULLMAN - Washington State’s game at Stanford on Saturday has been canceled, according to the Pac-12.
The Cougars fell below the Pac-12 minimum of 53 scholarship players available due to positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing. It was reported Friday morning freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura had tested positive for the virus.
“I’m disappointed for our team and our players,” WSU head coach Nick Rolovich said in a statement. “They have battled through so much this year. We had a good week of practice and were excited to play this game. I recognize the pain they feel with this lost opportunity but this 2020 football team is a resilient group of young men.”
In a statement, the Pac-12 said the decision was based on “Washington State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols.”
Up next for the Cougars is the Apple Cup against Washington on Nov. 27, although that came is also up in the air due to the contact tracing.
you think? who didnt see that coming..nfl to $$ to cancel games
