coronavirus under microscope

Photo: flickr

OLYMPIA — Health officials in Washington state said Wednesday they had submitted an interim COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan to the federal government.

The plan transmitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was sent by last week’s deadline, the Department of Health said.

“We want to emphasize that this is the first version of our plan,” Michele Roberts, Acting Assistant Secretary with executive oversight for COVID-19 vaccines, said in a statement. “This is essentially a living document. But the one thing that won’t change is our focus on equitable distribution of the vaccine as a priority. As we learn more about the vaccine, and as we learn more specifically from communities and partners most impacted by COVID-19, this plan will evolve.”

State authorities say Washington is ready to distribute and administer the vaccine once it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and available. The state is working with local government, health care providers, community partners and others.

A vaccine will be provided in a phased approach, with people like essential workers, health care workers and people and workers at long-term care facilities having access first.

The state emphasized the plan is only a starting point. Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID-19 response, said the while department does plan to seek feedback about the plan, decision making is happening through local, state and federal partners.

There have been more than 99,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state since the pandemic began and more than 2,280 deaths.

@the real JohnQPublic
@the real JohnQPublic

I was just wondering who gets to decide what's an equitable distribution. But, the government has decided who is more important than you.

A vaccine will be provided in a phased approach, with people like essential workers, health care workers and people and workers at long-term care facilities having access first.

