OLYMPIA — Health officials in Washington state said Wednesday they had submitted an interim COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan to the federal government.
The plan transmitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was sent by last week’s deadline, the Department of Health said.
“We want to emphasize that this is the first version of our plan,” Michele Roberts, Acting Assistant Secretary with executive oversight for COVID-19 vaccines, said in a statement. “This is essentially a living document. But the one thing that won’t change is our focus on equitable distribution of the vaccine as a priority. As we learn more about the vaccine, and as we learn more specifically from communities and partners most impacted by COVID-19, this plan will evolve.”
State authorities say Washington is ready to distribute and administer the vaccine once it is approved by the Food and Drug Administration and available. The state is working with local government, health care providers, community partners and others.
A vaccine will be provided in a phased approach, with people like essential workers, health care workers and people and workers at long-term care facilities having access first.
The state emphasized the plan is only a starting point. Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID-19 response, said the while department does plan to seek feedback about the plan, decision making is happening through local, state and federal partners.
There have been more than 99,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state since the pandemic began and more than 2,280 deaths.
(87) comments
We're the same unlike you, you're like me we're all working in harmony
Let's party forever
Side by side, you and I gonna win forever?
It's awesome to win and it's awesome to lose
Stepped in mud, got new brown shoes
Smellin' like a blossom, everything is awesome
Three years later wash off the frostin'
Dip my body in chocolate frostin'
I feel more awesome than an awesome possum
More free time for my awesome community
Lost my job, there's a new opportunity
Life is good 'cause everything awesome
Have you heard the news? Everyone's talkin'
Woo! Three, two, one, go!
We're the same unlike you, you're like me we're all working in harmony
Lets party forever
Some have said you and I are gonna win forever?
Everything is better when we stick together
Everything you see or think or say is awesome
Figs, and jigs, and twigs, that's awesome
Rocks, clocks, and socks, they're awesome
Trees, (frogs), clogs, they're awesome
Awesome items are the best
Brand new pants, a very old vest
A book of Greek antiquities
Dogs with fleas, allergies
You know what's awesome? Everything!
A Nobel prize, a piece of string
Blue skies, bouncy springs, we just named a few awesome things
Everything is awesome, when you're living out a dream
We're the same unlike you, you're like me we're all working in harmony
Let's party forever
Side by side, you and I gonna win forever?
Everything is better when we stick together
It's awesome to win and it's awesome to lose
Stepped in mud, got new brown shoes
Smellin' like a blossom, everything is awesome
Three years later wash off the frostin'
Dip my body in chocolate frostin'
I feel more awesome than an awesome possum
More free time for my awesome community
Lost my job, there's a new opportunity
Life is good 'cause everything awesome
Have you heard the news? Everyone's talkin'
Woo! Three, two, one, go!
Everything is awesome, when you're living out a dream
We're the same unlike you, you're like me we're all working in harmony
Lets party forever
Some have said you and I are gonna win forever?
Everything is better when we stick together
Everything is awesome, when you're living out a dream
Everything is awesome, everything is cool when you're part of a team
Everything is awesome, when you're living out a dream
Everything you see or think or say is awesome
Figs, and jigs, and twigs, that's awesome
Rocks, clocks, and socks, they're awesome
Trees, (frogs), clogs, they're awesome
Awesome items are the best
Brand new pants, a very old vest
A book of Greek antiquities
Dogs with fleas, allergies
You know what's awesome? Everything!
A Nobel prize, a piece of string
Blue skies, bouncy springs, we just named a few awesome things
Everything is awesome, when you're living out a dream
Everything is awesome, everything is cool when you're part of a team
We're the same unlike you, you're like me we're all working in harmony
Let's party forever
Side by side, you and I gonna win forever?
Everything is better when we stick together
It's awesome to win and it's awesome to lose
Stepped in mud, got new brown shoes
Smellin' like a blossom, everything is awesome
Three years later wash off the frostin'
Dip my body in chocolate frostin'
I feel more awesome than an awesome possum
More free time for my awesome community
Lost my job, there's a new opportunity
Life is good 'cause everything awesome
Have you heard the news? Everyone's talkin'
Woo! Three, two, one, go!
Everything is awesome, everything is cool when you're part of a team
Lets party forever
Everything is better when we stick together
Everything is awesome, everything is cool when you're part of a team
Everything is awesome, everything is cool when you're part of a team
I was just wondering who gets to decide what's an equitable distribution. But, the government has decided who is more important than you.
A vaccine will be provided in a phased approach, with people like essential workers, health care workers and people and workers at long-term care facilities having access first.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.