SEATTLE — State data shows the number of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington has surpassed 100,000.
The Department of Health reported 651 new cases and confirmed 3 new deaths on Thursday. The latest numbers increased the confirmed cases to 100,525 and the total number of people who have died to 2,289.
The state also said 8,183 people have been hospitalized in Washington because of the virus with 34 new hospitalizations since Tuesday.
Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted about the cases topping 100,000, saying, “Every choice you make right now matters.” He said cases are on the rise again in Washington and urged people to commit to having fewer, shorter, safer interactions.
“Washingtonians have proven we have what it takes to contain the spread. We can do it again. The more we do now, the faster our recovery will be,” Inslee tweeted.
An outbreak among students in sororities and fraternities at the University of Washington appeared to be slowing Thursday with only a few new cases reported this week. A total of 297 positive cases have been confirmed related to the outbreak, according to an update on the university website.
