OLYMPIA - Washington state has surpassed 500,000 vaccine doses administered as the state progresses toward a goal of 45,000 vaccine doses per day.
Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday the state had a record number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in a 24-hour period, with about 40,000 doses reported on Monday.
Washington has officially passed 500,000 doses administered, which is about 57 percent of the doses provided to the state by the federal government. Across north central Washington, 8,246 vaccine doses have been administered in Chelan County, 297 in Douglas County, 4,029 doses in Grant County and 3,446 in Okanogan County.
As of Monday, the state’s current seven-day rolling average was 23,960 doses administered daily. The previous week’s average was about 16,000 doses per day.
“We have taken action, we expanded our distribution and infrastructure and it is working,” Inslee said. “We still have a long way to go, but if Washingtonians have proven anything throughout this pandemic, it is that we are up to the task, and we will continue to improve until we meet and exceed our goals.”
Washington has been administering COVID-19 vaccines for just over a month. Four mass vaccination sites have been set up this week, including one at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.
There are currently 886 provider facilities across the state enrolled in the vaccine distribution program, and nearly 500 provider facilities pending approval.
“The Department of Health is working to expedite the urgently needed vaccination of Washington state residents,” Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah stated. “The reality is, there are more people eligible to receive a vaccine in Phase 1B, Tier 1 than first doses available, so we appreciate everyone’s patients as we stand up a state supported, regionally coordinated, and locally benefitted approach to tackle this challenge.”