TUMWATER - Construction, agricultural, and other outdoor workers braved the grey smog that choked most of Washington state last month. It was so bad, that its prompted Washington’s Labor and Industries division to craft rules that protect workers from wildfire smoke. This week, L&I filed the official notification, known as CR-101, the first step in the rulemaking process.
“It’s clear that wildfire smoke isn’t a short-term issue. It impacts all of us, but is especially concerning for workers who have to be outside and breathe it in all day long,” said Craig Blackwood, deputy assistant director, Division of Occupational Safety and Health.
“By developing clear rules that spell out the safety and health requirements related to protective equipment and training, we can help businesses protect workers from these serious hazards,” said Blackwood.
Smoke from wildfires contains chemicals, gases and fine particles that can harm health. The health hazards continue even after fires are extinguished and cleanup work begins.
Some of the issues expected to be addressed in the new rules include:
identification of harmful exposures; training and instruction; and control of harmful exposures.
Washington is just the second state to formally undertake rulemaking regarding workers and wildfire smoke. California was the first, adopting rules in 2019.
L&I plans to hold meetings in the next few months to begin gathering information from stakeholders to help create an initial draft wildfire smoke rule with public input ensuing.
