EPHRATA - The March 10 presidential primary ballot is forcing voters declare themselves a Democrat or a Republican with no alternative.
Grant County elections officials say they’ve been getting complaints and questions about the party declaration requirement. Many are demanding that their political preferences be kept private. Election officials say the new party declaration mandate has been in place for the last three presidential primaries in Washington state.
The presidential primary is paid for by the Democratic and Republican parties who use the data as a poll when it comes to gauging each party’s strength statewide. Reportedly, the info available to each political organization are the party declaration, voter’s name, gender, age and address. Details will be disclosed to each party for campaigning and canvassing purposes.
Ballots of voters who abstain from affiliating with a political party will be voided and will not be counted in the primary. Also, voters whose political declaration doesn’t match with a political candidate representing the same party will also be void.
Washington’s top election official, Secretary of State Kim Wyman, is boycotting the 2020 presidential primary by not voting claiming that doesn’t want to risk disclosing her party affiliation.
Voters who do not participate in the primary can still participate in the general election and will not be required to sign a declaration stating that they consider themselves Republicans or Democrats.
Declaration info is held by elections officials for 60 days. Grant County election staff say your party preference does not go on your permanent record.
Primary election ballots were mailed out last week.
(3) comments
Just another liberal scheme to influence elections. They’ll toss out your vote if you mark Republican and they’ll toss it if you mark Democrat and vote for a republican.
What is the point of this story? "The March 10 presidential primary ballot is forcing voters declare themselves a Democrat or a Republican with no alternative." Of COURSE it is!! Because that's how primary ballots work! There's a Republican primary, and a Democrat primary! You declare your party, and you vote on the ballot associated with that party. If you don't state your party, you can't have any vote. How can you have any vote if you don't state your party? Do you want a Democrat like me voting in the Republican primary election in four years?
Who is WRITING these pot-stirrers?
Ever heard of a secret ballot?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.