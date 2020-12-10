SEATTLE — With an additional 49 deaths reported on Wednesday, the death toll from the coronavirus in Washington state has surpassed 3,000, according to state health officials.
Since the pandemic began, 3,016 people in Washington have died from the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now nearing 190,000, officials said.
In north central Washington, confirmed virus deaths are at 14, in Adams County, 29 in Chelan County, seven in Douglas County and 54 in Grant County.
Health officials also reported that a total of 11,996 people have been hospitalized in the state because of the virus including 155 new hospitalizations as of Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, just over 3.2 million Washington residents have been tested for the virus.
Also on Wednesday, the state Department of Corrections reported 740 cases among the approximately 1,900 inmates at the Airway Heights Corrections Center near Spokane.
That is the comment of a uneducated idiot.
Why don't you break it down in the 16 different categories. And maybe that 3000 would bring to lite the real tragedy. Oh wait someone need common sense to understand number. So you cannot be expected to understand.
just wear a mask and be king along the way. I guess name calling is being kind, right?
May God rest all souls. 3,000 is just a part of the ~15,000 that die every year in WA from all sources. 20%
