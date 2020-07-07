EPHRATA - Washington’s “No mask, no service” requirement is in place beginning today as businesses statewide aren’t allowed to serve customers who aren’t wearing a face covering.
“This is not an optional plan for businesses. This is a legal requirement,” Gov. Jay Inslee said last week. “We’re doing this because of a spike in cases of COVID-19 all over the state. The better we can protect ourselves from the virus, the better we can avoid repeating some of the painful measures we had to take in the spring to shutdown the economy.”
Initially, only businesses in Yakima County — which has been among the areas hardest hit by the outbreak — faced liability if they did not prohibit allowing a customer to enter a business, or conducted business with a customer if they were not wearing a facial covering in any public space, indoor our outdoors.
Violations are a gross misdemeanor and businesses risk fines and losing their business license if they don’t comply, although the state and law enforcement says education, not issuing citations, will be the focus.
The face covering exemptions under the governor’s original order issued last week remain: people who are deaf or have hearing loss and those who have medical conditions that preclude them from wearing a mask, don’t need to don a facial covering, nor do children age 5 and younger. And people engaged in recreation alone or with household members and those eating out at restaurants don’t have to wear masks as long as they are properly distanced from others.
Inslee’s updated mask order builds on a previous one in place since June 8 that has required workers to wear facial coverings unless they don’t interact with others on the job.
Statewide, nearly 37,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 1,370 people have died, according to the state Department of Health. On Monday, the state reported more than 1,000 new cases, the first occurrence of 1,000-plus cases in a single day.
(15) comments
I was driving by Seattle yesterday and all I could hear was baaah baaah baaah...I heard it on here a couple times too
Any business that refuses any member of my family service over this will not get another penny from us ever again.
Sooooo what
Resist.
I will not comply with stooge Inslee. I will find the store that will accept me and if I must travel to Idaho or Timbuktu to get a gallon of milk I will. They are marching us in lockstep with their mandates but it will never be enough because their Great Reset has begun. Brace yourselves and resist their controlled demolition of our economy and our lives. They are sick!
Buy a lot of gas!
I don't know why I should start listening to Inslee now. Haven't in the past.
You should listen because Inslee is going to SAVE US..
Just like:
Hitler saved Germany
Hussein saved Iraq
Chavez/Maduro saved Venezuela
Assad saved Syria
Putin is saving Russia
Pinochet Saved Chili
Inslee is going to save Washington from those BAD BAD capitalist businesses who allow individual and personal freedoms..
All this over two layers of cloth over your mouth. Honestly--is that the hill you want to die on?
From Tom Hanks..."I mean, when you drive a car, you've got to obey speed limits, you've got to use your turn signals [indicators], you've got to avoid hitting pedestrians. If you can't do those three things, you shouldn't be driving a car.
"If you can't wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I've got no respect for you, man. I don't buy your argument."
Can you name one Tyrant who didn't start out with good intentions??
Hitler brought Germany out of a HUGE depression caused by debilitating war treaties.
Hussein was going to save Iraq from Border disputes with Iran.
Chavez was going to save the poor by making the "rich" pay for everything.
Assad clamped down on a chaotic uprising fueled by extremists ..
Putin Wants Russia to be the world power and influencer it once was again.
Pinochet led a revolt in an attempt to stabilize a country whose economy was in a free-fall because of Government socialist and communist decisions.
Jay Inslee CRUSHED washington's economy while taking away personal freedoms all in the name of "beating" a Virus that is floating around in the air.
Which Tyrant do you feel really had bad intentions ??
All about "two layers of cloth over your mouth" would be like "all this over the star of David on a pocket".. what is next if you don't obey the Tyrant?? Is that the hill YOU want to die on??
Wait--so those who start out with good intentions always end up being tyrants? I mean, using your train of "logic" you could also say "Can you name one Tyrant who didn't drink water? Hitler drank water. Hussein drank water too. And Inslee drinks water." Look at your history. There have been similar reactions to national emergencies--gas rationing, food rationing, etc. And Americans used to step up to the plate. Lately, all I hear is "What's in it for me?" And all over two layers of fabric that you'd have to wear for fifteen minutes while in a store.
Haha, type a quote from Tom Hanks like that’s a mic drop moment. If you’re looking for sage advice from Hollywood or anyone else who pretends to be others for a living, than you have bigger issues than just COVID.
Oh I get it.......you mean like when Trump made America Great again!
And how did Pinochet save Chili? Did he use Tupperware, or did he freeze it in ziplock bags?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.