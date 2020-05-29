QUINCY - Shredders will have to wait another year as the Watershed country music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre has been canceled for 2020.
The 2020 festival was scheduled for July 31-Aug. 2. The festival is set to return July 30-Aug.1, 2021, with the music lineup mostly intact and Tim McGraw added as a new headliner, organizers said on Friday.
All 2020 Watershed festival purchases will be honored for the 2021 festival, or refunds are available. Refund instructions were emailed to purchasers on Friday.
All other shows scheduled at the Gorge Amphitheatre this year have either been canceled or rescheduled for 2021.
To check on new show dates or the status of a show at the Gorge, visit https://concerts.livenation.com/eventstatus.
