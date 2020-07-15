MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake has been home to Boeing’s grounded fleet of 737 MAX aircraft for over a year now and one might wonder if the end of their stay is in sight.
The gravity of that question grows heavier as customers cancel orders of the aircraft and coronavirus slows operations.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Doug Alder, a spokesman for Boeing, on Tuesday. We asked Alder if Boeing’s timeline for departure has been extended and if an end to their indefinite presence can be seen.
“We continue to work closely with our customers as they evaluate and adjust their fleet requirements amid evolving market conditions. Despite some recent adjustments, our 737 order backlog of more than 3,500 airplanes continues to be robust,” Alder stated. “There is no impact to our airplane storage site in Moses Lake. Our team there is staffed accordingly and continues its work to ensure that 737s are maintained and ready for delivery once we receive approval. The timing of that approval will be decided by regulators.”
On the other hand, the presence of the planes continues to be cause for visual intrigue and the Port of Moses Lake continues to make a lot of money from the leased space. Grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft occupy 85 acres of land at the Grant County International Airport, land that is directly leased by the Port of Moses Lake. The port charges $600 per acre of leased space per month, which totals a monthly income in excess of $51,000.
The cause of the max mishaps was pilot training and incompetence. The faulty system was easily remedied with with the flip of a switch to disengage. This jet will probably be the most scrutinized out of all of them and thus probably one of the safest after all this is settled......now if they could only find a vaccine for covid. :)
Raise your hand if you'd be the first to fly on one these Boeing deathtraps, especially after they announced their highest priority in choosing their IT team was "diversity..." Good luck to ya...
I would have no problem riding in that plane, it now is probably the safest plane in the air. You are a fear mongering that needs to hide in your basement!
I'd fly on it.. [thumbup][thumbup] A problem was identified, it has been addressed EXTENSIVELY and I think the pilots would have such a better understanding of the plane now. You do know that while the plane has a major issue, it was part of the training for pilots to know about the OFF/ON switch for this system if a problem arose.. Wasn't it somewhere in the MIddle East that they found that 30% of the pilots are flying with fake licenses?? So was it a bad design or cheating pilots that didn't know to flip a switch off to disable a system ??
So yes I'd fly on it..
Static. That's the state of their planes.
