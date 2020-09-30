EPHRATA - Grant County’s annual outdoor burn ban is set to expire at midnight on Wednesday.
The county-wide burn restrictions passed by county commissioners in 2017 goes into effect every year on June 1 and lasts through Sept. 30.
“When the county burn ban is lifted on September 30 burning restrictions that are normally in place and imposed by the Washington State Department of Ecology will still be in effect in regards to all cities and urban growth areas,” county officials stated, also reminding residents that the use of burn barrels are always prohibited in the state.
Wildfire danger is still listed as “high” in all of Washington east of the Cascades, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
They should keep it in place, you never know when that global warming/climate change arson may strike
