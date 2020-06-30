MOSES LAKE - Wednesday marks the beginning of the city of Moses Lake’s mandatory water conservation months.
Under an ordinance passed in 2018, July and August are mandatory water conservation months each year, months the city normally sees water use increase, causing wells to operate nonstop to keep up with demand and unable to maintain levels necessary for fire protection.
Under the ordinance, residential addresses with odd numbers are only allowed to irrigate, which includes watering lawns and washing vehicles, on odd-numbered days. Even numbered addresses can only do so on even-numbered days. Any property with irrigation meters two inches and larger are restricted to irrigate from midnight to 8 a.m. or on a schedule approved by the city.
The conservation requirements only pertain to properties on the city’s water system.
The city does has the ability to fine residents not following the watering schedule. After an initial warning, residents could be fined $100 for a second violation and $200 for a third.
