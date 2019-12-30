The Wenatchee Valley as well as most Washington state is experiencing a drier than normal fall/winter season.
According to snowpack data released by Natural Resources Conservation Service, snowpack levels in the lower Columbia Basin are only 46% of normal.
Ideal snowpack conditions hover around 100% of normal. A snowpack level that low for this time of year has a greater chance of experiencing drought during the summer months.
The National Weather Service Office out of Spokane says the cascades are in need of a couple of snow storms to push levels to near-normal. Officials with the department of ecology believe most of the state will not reach normal snowpack levels by April.
The shortfall in snowpack in the lower Columbia will primarily affect Chelan and Douglas county farms.
Grant and Adams rely on water from the Columbia Basin Project which gets its water from the Columbia River. Snowpack in the Rocky Mountain range in British Columbia contributes to Columbia River water levels. Chris Voigt of the Washington Potato Commission says snowpack levels in the aforementioned region are closer to normal that what’s currently seen in the Cascades.
The Columbia Basin Project is an irrigation network made possible by the Grand Coulee Dam.
Voigt says farmers who rely on flows from the Cascade mountain range “should be concerned.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.