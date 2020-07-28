Due to an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in the Wenatchee Valley and across the state, the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts have announced their intention to offer all-online education this fall.
In a meeting with regional superintendents, public health officials advised opening schools would lead to a significant transmission based on current infection rates. Medical professionals cited that in Chelan and Douglas counties, COVID-19 cases have increased to 425 per 100,000 people. An acceptable level for possibly reopening schools would be closer to 25 per 100,000.
“This is not where I want us to be; this is not where our staff wants us to be; we want our students back in the classroom,” said Wenatchee Superintendent Dr. Paul Gordon.
Gordon went on to say that this fall, WSD’s online learning model will be more consistent, structured, and rigorous. Gordon says he expects board plans to officially approve the plan on August 11.
Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen made the same recommendation to his board after attending the same regional superintendents meeting. However, the online learning model in the Eastmont School District will likely result in some layoffs.
“Unfortunately, my recommendation to the Board also included the need to reduce staff given our services are very different in a remote instructional model, then when we have students on campus and engaging in common school activities,” Christensen stated in a letter to parents.
WSD will offer a Virtual Town Hall for Parents on August 4th, at 6 p.m. The online meeting will solicit input from parents about restart plans this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.