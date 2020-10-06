MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake and Wenatchee Lowe’s stores will be among many across the nation offering curbside trick-or-treating.
The hardware store will host two curbside trick-or-treating events. Both events will span from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 in the Lowe’s parking lot.
Starting Oct. 10, families can go to Lowes.com/DIY to reserve a spot for the trick-or-treating events. Costumes are encouraged, but not required to attend.
"We know that customers still want to celebrate Halloween, even if the holiday may look different for us this year. While the pandemic has changed many elements of everyday life, the tradition of trick-or-treating doesn't have to be one of them," said Joe McFarland, Lowe's executive vice president of stores. "Our associates take great pride in serving our communities, and as we all find new ways to safely celebrate the holiday, we look forward to welcoming families to our drive-through curbside trick-or-treating events this year."
Additionally, in celebration of National First Responders Day on Oct. 28, Lowe's is encouraging autumn lovers everywhere to carve a pumpkin with a message of gratitude for the hardworking heroes on the front lines of the pandemic and share their designs on social media using #BuildThanks.
