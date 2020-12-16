WENATCHEE - On Wednesday, the Wenatchee High School sent a letter to parents of students notifying them of the re-opening of campus next month. Principal Eric Anderson says in-person instruction for high schoolers will begin January 26, 2021.
“The many benefits of daily in-person schooling have been weighed against the risks posed by COVID-19’s spread. Of key significance, in-person learning is in the best interest of students, when compared to online learning,” Anderson state in the letter.
Despite the increase in COVID-19 infections across the state, Anderson says schools are and continue too be safe places due to strict adherence to mitigation strategies.
Measures taken will include: health screening before arrival on campus, hand washing, masking, cleaning, disinfection, social distancing, and contact tracing.
Education will be offered in the form of hybrid learning with learning fully at-home on Mondays and a half online/half-in-person days Tuesday through Friday.
