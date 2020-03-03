WENATCHEE - Dying alone is a reality for many veterans, but it doesn’t mean they have to be buried alone. That’s why one local naval veteran who served his country for ten years is doing all he can to ensure that one Wenatchee marine receiving a military burial isn’t laid to rest alone.
In an interview with Aaron Ruiz (a.k.a. Chucho Banderas) of Mi Gusto Es Radio in Wenatchee, Navy veteran Cortlin Martin explained why it’s critical that the community show its support for Norman E. Strausbaugh. Strausbaugh was a 77-year-old Vietnam marine veteran who passed away in an assisted living facility in Wenatchee on Feb. 27. Strausbaugh was a machine gunner for three years during the Vietnam War.
“He has no family that we’re aware of,” Martin told Ruiz of Mi Gusto Es Radio. “He served his country and Vietnam veterans who came back were treated terrible. I don’t think any veteran should struggle alone or be laid to rest alone,” explained Martin. “I think it’s important that we come together as a community to support a veteran.”
Cortlin served in the Navy from 2007 to 2017.
Strausbaugh will be laid to rest at the Wenatchee Cemetery on Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Anyone is welcomed to attend.
You can listen to Aaron's interview with Cortlin in its entirety below:
To listen to Mi Gusto Es Radio live, by clicking here
