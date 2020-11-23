MALAGA - The Malaga-Alcoa Highway at the Appleyard east of Wenatchee was the scene of a fatal crash on Saturday morning.
Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies report that at around 6:45 a.m., a 26-year-old Ignacio Molinero Mendoza of Wenatchee had died at the scene of the crash involving multiple vehicles. The fatal victim was initially injured and was in need of extrication, but soon succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Coroner Wayne Harris says Mendoza died from injuries sustained to the head from blunt force impact.
The deceased was traveling northward in a Subaru Impreza and had a minor impact with a southbound car after crossing the centerline. The fatal victim’s car spun and impacted another southbound vehicle, a compact SUV. The impact was on the fatal victim’s driver-side door. The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth vehicle, another compact SUV, struck one of the vehicles involved while trying to avoid the crash; the driver of that SUV was unhurt.
Authorities suspect that frost on the road caused Mendoza's vehicle to lose traction resulting in him losing control of his vehicle, resulting in the crash.
(1) comment
Seriously come on you give the guy's name in the second paragraph and at the bottom of the article you say his name is being withheld come on
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.