WENATCHEE - On Friday, a local nurse felt compelled to express herself on social media after what she describes as the “hardest six months of her 12-year nursing career.” Caitrin Jackson is an intensive care unit nurse at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Jackson says being a health care professional in the Wenatchee Valley has been exceptionally difficult due to the recent uptick in patients with coronavirus.
“We have more patients admitted with COVID than we did this spring. No, we are not ‘overrun’ because there are still beds available. But many of us are overwhelmed, because this work is overwhelming. It. Comes in waves. Some days are better than others. This has been the hardest six months of my 12-year nursing career, and I don’t see it easing up anytime soon.”
Jackson says she’s proud of the medical team at Central Washington Hospital who shows up at all hours of the day or night and does the work. However, Jackson and Jessica Esparza, another ICU nurse who hails from Wenatchee, say the conspiracy that ‘COVID is a hoax’ “needs to stop.”
“This is not like the flu. I have been a nurse long enough to know that. Caitrin and many of the ICU nurses, doctors, nursing assistants, techs, EVS, and other members of the healthcare team give their all caring for these patients on the daily. To read that we as medical providers are killing our patients, or faking COVID tests and that we should use “natural remedies” makes me mad. Oh, and the latest conspiracy theory that I have seen, that we are implanting devices when we complete tests and stealing DNA. No, we are not doing that. These patients are beyond natural remedies. A hot soup, a vinegar gargle or some essential oils are not going to fix an oxygen saturation of 15%. These patients need care constantly. Just like Caitrin, I am glad that I’m so close to two weeks off from this madness. I hope to return to no COVID cases but sadly I don’t think that will be the case,” Esparza wrote.
“The amount of work and resources that goes into caring for these people is tremendous. That’s what they are, people-with families and friends who love them. They are not just a statistic that gets to be used to suit whatever agenda you believe/support,” Jackson stated. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, and even if you don’t, we will still take care of you.”
Both nurses say they’re excited to be nearing their scheduled two week vacations after a rough six months.
Yeah its all a hoax, everyone is making up. Especially the nurses. Doctors, scientists, and Dr. Evil himself Inslee.....see I can jump on the Crazy train too....im getting it now. If I just act like it doesnt exist and blame others and call them all liars we can open up the swimming pools again!
When I wake up on Saturday it will all be over
No one is calling it a hoax. People are pointing out this isn’t the boogey man plague the media is making it out to be. Notice she didn’t say they were overwhelmed and people were dying.
*overrun rather, not overwhelmed
My sister is a nurse at the Wenatchee clinic and they are laying people off due to the lack of pacients...hmmm weird...oh and wash your hands,wear your seat belt, dont play in the street, dont eat yellow snow, dont beat your kids...guess that's about it jenny
There are many different kinds of nurses. What is the specialization of the ones being laid off?
You can beat your kids, you just have to use an open hand.
The only reason a nurse would be laid off during this time is if they are not working in a critically needed area or specialty. She may be offered to transfer to another department to help out during this time. When things get back to a new level of normal, all non essential appointments will resume and she will be back at work if not sooner.
Has she asked to do something different during this time?
And masks, along with social distancing, slow transmission to the point where the cases are manageable. Herd immunity? Not likely if the antibodies last 60-90 days, max.
