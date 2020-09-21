WENATCHEE - On Saturday, the Wenatchee Pier 1 Imports store was completely unfamiliar-looking with an empty retail floor with only a few merchandise displays; the store was selling everything at 80%-90% off and nearly everything, including all retail props, were for sale.
A store associate told iFIBER ONE News that the store's last day was Sunday, Sept. 20. Wenatchee WorkSource had reportedly conducted a workshop to help store employees find new jobs, all of whom will receive unemployment.
The store associate told iFIBER ONE News that Pier 1 Imports leased the space and did not own the building. We were also informed that at least one other business has expressed interest in occupying the space.
The closure of the longtime Wenatchee retailer comes after the company's announcement to close all of its stores and the wind down of its online shopping element in May.
“Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down,” Pier 1 CEO Robert Riesbeck stated in a press release.
What a relief.
We will no longer live in fear of finding hideous junk when we unwrap presents.
Tremendous progress!
