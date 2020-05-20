WENATCHEE - Because of COVID-19 and fierce competition, the Wenatchee Valley community will soon say goodbye to the Pier 1 Imports store at Wenatchee North Mall off Wenatchee Avenue. On Tuesday, Pier 1 Imports, a Fort Worth, Texas-based retailer announced that it is going to close all 540 of its stores.
For months, the company says it tried to find a buyer, but to no avail and the arrival of COVID-19 has compounded the company’s hardships, forcing it to close forever. Pier 1 Imports stated that it will begin the “wind down” process once stores can reopen and will begin to liquidate all inventory.
Pier 1 did not issue a timeline as to when it plans to close its physical retail locations after they are allowed to reopen.
Pier 1 Imports sells home décor, furniture, and dishware.
