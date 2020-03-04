RIVERSIDE - Several local policing jurisdictions are investigating after the death of an alleged criminal who died at the hands of an Okanogan County deputy Tuesday morning.
A press release issued by the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit states that it’s been summoned by Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley to investigate the shooting. The Special Investigations Unit says Okanogan County deputies and an Omak Police detective contacted a subject with a felony warrant at 1130 a.m. on Main Street in Riverside.
During the confrontation between the alleged criminal and law enforcement, the subject sought after by the authorities “presented” a firearm and shot several rounds towards the officers. The deputies and detective returned fire striking the subject. Law enforcement at the scene performed CPR but to no avail. The subject was taken to a hospital where he died. All deputies and the detective involved have been placed on administrative leave. The identity of the deceased person will be released upon full notification of next of kin.
The officer-involved shooting portion of this incident is being independently investigated by the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit. This is a multi-jurisdictional team with Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. Washington State Patrol is the lead agency for this incident.
