WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police say two taggers are behind bars after a recent rash gang-related graffiti.
22-year-old Justino Brito of Wenatchee and 18-year-old Tayler Henderson of Wenatchee were taken into custody on March 7. Henderson is accused of spraying high-visibility graffiti on the exterior of the Kiwanis-Methow Park restrooms on Feb. 20.
Brito and Henderson were each booked for multiple counts of third-degree malicious mischief. Police say the two suspects were responsible for 11 graffiti incidents, mostly on private property.
Wenatchee police refused to disclose which gang the two suspects were affiliated with. Police say publicizing a specific gang tends to prompt more criminal activity. What police could disclose is that the gang the two were affiliated with are responsible for a lot of problems in the local community.
Police say they are in the process of pursuing other gang members at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.