WENATCHEE - Wenatchee’s police force is trying to track down the truck that hit a pedestrian and sped off in Wenatchee on Monday evening.
At about 5 p.m., Wenatchee Police say a pedestrian was hit by what looks like a Ford Ranger. It happened while the victim was crossing a crosswalk of Fifth Street at Emerson Avenue.
The rig fled the scene and the person on foot was transported to a local hospital with serious leg injuries.
Again, the suspect vehicle is a white Ford pickup truck with an extended cab. The pick-up also has a pipe rack with a ladder on top and an in-box tool box.
If you have information on the suspect vehicle, please contact Wenatchee Police Detective Mark Ward at 888-4255.
