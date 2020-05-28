WENATCHEE - A stern warning from the state put an end to the ill-fated reopening of the Windmill Steakhouse in Wenatchee on Wednesday.
Windmill Owner Kevin Smith had announced his intent to reopen 10 days earlier, with or without the state’s consent. When the Windmill Steakhouse opened at 4:30 p.m., a group of activists in support of Smith’s decision lined the street and were accompanied by gubernatorial candidate and anti-tax activist Tim Eyman.
However, the restaurant’s grand reopening was short-lived.
Smith says someone had reported his business to the state Liquor and Cannabis Control Board. An hour after reopening, Smith says he received a call from a state Liquor and Cannabis Control Board agent out of Yakima who told Smith that he needed to shut down or be cited with the potential of a business license suspension.
“I told them, ‘you guys should just shut every restaurant and bar down, then you won’t have jobs just like us,” Smith told iFIBER ONE News.
Smith fears that the Windmill’s days are numbered, claiming that he will only be able to keep his restaurant afloat for another two weeks before closing for good. As he continues to serve take-out orders, Smith says he’s been approached by several community members asking them how they can provide additional monetary support.
“Gift cards, we sell gift cards,” Smith told iFIBER ONE News. “That’s what I tell people who want to help us stay open. Everyone needs to support their local businesses and buying gift cards is one way to do it.”
Groups in Chelan and Douglas counties have filed injunctive lawsuits that could block the state’s order and allow businesses to reopen without being given consent to advance into Phase 2. Plaintiffs argue that the local economy could collapse if the two-county area waits any longer to be allowed to move into Phase 2.
Douglas County’s case will reportedly be heard in court on Friday and Chelan County’s will be heard on Monday.
