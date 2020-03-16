WENATCHEE - Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett tells iFIBER ONE News that Wok About Mongolian Grill Owner Shon Smith backpedaled on his decision not to comply with a state order that mandates bars and restaurants to close amid coronavirus fears.
Burnett says he contacted Smith after receiving of barrage messages asking the sheriff’s office to do something about reversing Smith’s initial decision to defy the state order.
During his conversation with Smith, Burnett says Shon stated that he had changed his mind and would close Wok About Grill locations in Wenatchee and Leavenworth. Burnett told iFIBER ONE News that he did not try to sway Smith’s decision, but wanted to enlighten him about the possible drawbacks if he were to stay fully operational. Burnett did say that Smith could be cited with a gross misdemeanor if he refused comply with the state RCW.
Burnett says Smith has opted not to do take-out or delivery and will completely close in the interim.
Smith also deleted his Wok About Grill Facebook page where he had announced his initial intention to stay open against the state’s wishes after a flurry of scathing messages.
I would be pissed too if I had a restaurant and the Gov shut it down, Is Inslee going to reimburse for lost revenue to all these facilities? Not, I still think this whole thing is way overblown thanks to the media feeding the fire. Crazy....Start selling toilet paper then you could stay open.
Even Trump is saying people should stay out of restaurants. So is that wrong too? I don't get how people who are against Government spending support bailouts for people who are affected by natural disasters like this.
