WENATCHEE - A local restaurant is paying-it-forward to the community that has supported it and other restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. Garlini’s Napoletana of Wenatchee will dish up around 1,000 free meals to anyone who wants it on Monday, May 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“We’ve been very lucky that Wenatchee has been coming out to support us in our most vulnerable moment and we wanted to give back,” said Garlini’s Owner Craig Still.
Still says the feeding event is in partnership with Serve Wenatchee. All meals will be free, but donations for the benefit of Serve Wenatchee Valley will be accepted. Serve Wenatchee is a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in need in the Wenatchee Valley.
Garlini’s will be serving a pasta dish with an olive oil-based sauce on pasta with a meat bolognaise sauce. All meals will come with the restaurant’s signature bread and garlic butter. Meals will be distributed to individuals or entire families. The restaurant says each entree will be served as a dinner-for-two style meal.
