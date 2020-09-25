WENATCHEE - The Wenatchee School District has submitted an exception request to allow elementary school students into a hybrid learning model.
The request is to bring back elementary students, first starting with students in Pre-Kindergarten through second grade.
“Additional elementary grades would progressively be added as it becomes safe to do so,” school district officials stated. “Middle and high school students would be added in the future as COVID rates remain stable.”
District officials say staff is preparing to safely transition to a hybrid model — online and in-person learning. The district is awaiting approval from the Chelan-Douglas Health District on the exemption. The next step would be to reach out to families of elementary students to gauge the comfort level of returning their students to a hybrid model.
Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 12, Chelan County’s rate of new cases per 100,000 residents was at 121, according to the state Department of Health. Health officials have recommended on in-person learning until the rate of cases drops below 75 per 100,000 residents.
