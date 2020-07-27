If you’re already making Black Friday plans and it involves Wenatchee’s Target store, you may have to alter them.
On Monday, the retailer announced plans to close on Thanksgiving Day this year.
The notice comes about a week after Walmart notified the public that it plans to ‘go dark’ on ‘turkey day’ of 2020.
“The investments we’ve made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests’ changing needs during this global pandemic,” says Target CEO Brian Cornell. “This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can.”
Target says their decision to close Thanksgiving Day was influenced by desire to provide simple, safe, and stress-free shopping experiences during some of the busiest retail business days of the year.
