Several organizations have partnered to collect donations for the benefit of those devastated by wildfires in the region.

On Tuesday, the Town Toyota Center announced that it is partnering with Serve Wenatchee and Link TRANSIT in developing a ‘Stuff the Bus’ donation event.

The entertainment arena will host the charity event from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in its parking lot on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night of this week.

The following items are requested to be donated and dropped off curbside:

Laundry Detergent

Dawn Dish Soap

Toilet Paper

Garbage Bags

Any Size of Tarps

Hard plastic Tote Bags with Lids

Donated items will go primarily go to the victims who lost their homes to the Pearl Hill Fire in Bridgeport and the Cold Springs Canyon Fire. 

@the real JohnQPublic
@the real JohnQPublic

I guess I'll have to load up my Prius and drive down there from Leavenworth. What a great idea.

