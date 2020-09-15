Several organizations have partnered to collect donations for the benefit of those devastated by wildfires in the region.
On Tuesday, the Town Toyota Center announced that it is partnering with Serve Wenatchee and Link TRANSIT in developing a ‘Stuff the Bus’ donation event.
The entertainment arena will host the charity event from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in its parking lot on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night of this week.
The following items are requested to be donated and dropped off curbside:
Laundry Detergent
Dawn Dish Soap
Toilet Paper
Garbage Bags
Any Size of Tarps
Hard plastic Tote Bags with Lids
Donated items will go primarily go to the victims who lost their homes to the Pearl Hill Fire in Bridgeport and the Cold Springs Canyon Fire.
(1) comment
I guess I'll have to load up my Prius and drive down there from Leavenworth. What a great idea.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.