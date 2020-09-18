EAST WENATCHEE - From Friday, Sept. 18 to Friday, Sept. 25, Rowe’s Tractor in East Wenatchee is auctioning off some of its inventory and supplies donated by other local businesses for the benefit of those affected by wildfires.
Items donated for auction include a lawn mowing equipment, décor, super oval season pass tickets, tools, mattresses, furniture, snow blower, fishing poles, and more. The auction is conducted on the Rowe’s Tractor Facebook page.
100% of all proceeds from the auction is donated to Okandogs, which is an organization dedicated to charity while caring for and finding homes for stray dogs in Okanogan County.
In addition to the auction, other businesses have donated equipment directly to Okandogs. Chris Brown of Rowe’s Tractor says his business and Chet’s Honda have each donated generators. Brown says Coastal Farm and Ranch of East Wenatchee donated animal feed supplies such as: salt licks, feed, water troughs, and supplements.
Sangster Motors of Wenatchee donated $500.
Wicked Good Cheesecakes of Leavenworth is donating $5 of every sale to help wildfire victims.
Other businesses who have donated supplies for Rowe’s Tractor’s charitable auction include:
- Sav Mart
- Holaday’s Custom Muffler
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sure to Rise Bakery
- Norco
If you’d also like to donate directly to Okandogs, call them at (509) 670-4937.
