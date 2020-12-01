WENATCHEE - Campus officials say the continuing threat posed by the spread of COVID-19 is cause for keeping classes at Wenatchee Valley College online through spring quarter.
The community college announced its decision to remain online through June 2021 on Tuesday.
The campus will remain closed to the public and to students, unless they are attending limited in-person classes that require their presence.
Masks are still mandated on campus.
Residence halls will remain open to residents, but in a limited capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.