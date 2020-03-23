WENATCHEE - Coronavirus has infiltrated Wenatchee Valley College’s campus. On Monday, college officials learned from health experts that two WVC employees had tested positive for coronavirus.
At this time, these are the only confirmed cases of a WVC student or employee having the virus. The school says it will not be releasing the names or titles of the employees. Neither of the employees had been on campus since March 12 and areas that the employees are known to have come in contact with will be the target of sanitization. The college did not state whether the two employees were part of the total number of people confirmed with COVID-19 in the Chelan/Douglas area as of Monday morning.
“Currently, we are putting the safety of our campus community first and everything else second,” said WVC President Dr. Jim Richardson. “Prior to these test results, we had already made the decision to move online as much as possible. Now, we are looking at ways to keep everyone who must be on campus safe and healthy.”
WVC’s campus is already closed to the public and students until March 30. Spring quarter won’t start until April 13, one week after the initial start. Wenatchee Valley College continues to sanitize college classrooms, labs and common areas.
