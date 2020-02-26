WENATCHEE - A $10,000 grant to Wenatchee Valley College’s machining program will likely shorten its wish list. The Gene Haas Foundation awarded the program for the second time recently. Over the last two years, the grant purchased over $15,000 worth of personal tools for 10 student sand has provided $4,500 for Skills USA students to attend state and national conferences. Thanks to the grant, first year and second year students received all the tools required for courses in the program.
WVC machining faculty Micky Jennings said that being gifted high-quality tools removes a financial barrier for students and sets them up for success after college.
“If a student is tasked with buying their own tools, inferior tools are often purchased because of the limited funds students often have during school and directly after graduation,” WVC machining faculty Micky Jennings said. “Inferior tools lead to measurement inaccuracies, scrapped parts and loss of time. Instead, the tools they’ve been gifted should last an entire career if handled appropriately. This gift from the Gene Haas Foundation gives the students a head start toward being leaders in modern manufacturing.”
The Gene Haas Foundation was founded by Gene Haas in 1999 with the goal of building skills in the machining industry by providing scholarships for CNC machine technology students and NIMS credentials. Learn more at ghaasfoundation.org.
