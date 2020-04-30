WENATCHEE - Graduating Wenatchee Valley College students will don a cap and gown from the confines of home this year. Earlier this week, Wenatchee Valley College announced that its spring commencement ceremonies for both campuses will be conducted online. The decision to hold a remote graduation ceremony was done out of precaution in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This decision wasn’t easy, but it comes from a place of concern for the safety of our students, their families and the community at large,” Erin Tofte, associate dean of campus life, equity and inclusion, wrote in an email to students this week. “We are so proud of all of your hard work and perseverance, and we intend to celebrate it.”
WVC says virtual graduation ceremonies will be held via Zoom. The Zoom-airing of WVC’s commencement ceremonies will feature students, keynote speakers and pictures/videos of student accomplishments throughout the year.
Students graduating in 2020 are also invited to walk in the in-person ceremony in 2021.
