WENATCHEE - Fears of possible coronavirus exposure at Wenatchee Valley College can be put to rest, at least for now.
On Friday, the college announced that the WVC student who was literally ‘under the microscope’ for coronavirus has tested negative for the disease. At this time, there are no confirmed cases of WVC students or employees being diagnosed with coronavirus. On Monday, March 2, the student was admitted to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth for testing.
“We are taking the possibility of a coronavirus case on campus seriously. We have been advised by health experts to keep campus open,” said WVC President Dr. Jim Richardson. “However, we are understanding of those students and employees who may need to work from home at this time. Our two biggest priorities right now are the safety of our campus community and continuing to offer essential services to our students.”
The WVC instruction department, IT department, and library and distance learning team have already prepared options for students and employees who need to stay home due to illness, concern about underlying health issues or other reasons. Students are encouraged to communicate with to their instructors about plans for remote education options and with questions about individual class cancellations.
Employees and students are advised to follow the prevention methods outlined by the CDC, including practicing good hygiene, washing their hands thoroughly and frequently and staying at home if they’re feeling sick.
