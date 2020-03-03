WENATCHEE - A Wenatchee Valley College student is under quarantine as Cascade Medical Staff test them for coronavirus, according to a press release issued by college staff.
The patient recently attended some classes at the college. WVC is responding and has cleaned the campus overnight, using best practices for sanitization to prevent the spread of illness. Custodians focused their efforts on sanitizing areas with large numbers of students including classrooms, computer equipment, labs and common areas. The campus was cleaned with antiviral cleaners.
Some family and friends of the potential coronavirus patient and potentially exposed health care workers have been asked to self-isolate and monitor themselves for systems for the next few days.
Per the recommendation of Washington’s State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no campus closures are expected at this time and operations on campus are proceeding as normal.
