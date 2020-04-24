WENATCHEE - Students attending Wenatchee Valley College, with some exceptions, are entitled to $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief aid. The $1.2 million is half of what the college in total is set to receive through the CARES Act.
The student CARES Act funding will provide direct emergency cash grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.
The funds must be spent within one year of allocation and be used for current and future students. Students can now apply for funding at wvc.edu/CARESAct. Funds will be awarded on a case-by-case basis. The maximum amount awarded to an individual will be $2,100. A limited amount of funds are available each quarter.
There is no deadline to apply.
All Wenatchee Valley College students who are currently enrolled are eligible to apply, with the exception of:
• Students enrolled only in Adult Basic Education (ABE) classes
• Students enrolled only English as a Second Language (ESL) classes
• Students enrolled only in continuing education courses
• Running Start students
• International students
• DACA/Undocumented students
