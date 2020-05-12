EAST WENATCHEE - To keep people active during the coronavirus pandemic, the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance is finishing up the valley’s new mountain bike pump track one year earlier than initially expected.
Crews with the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance will be laying asphalt this week at Eastmont Community Park in East Wenatchee with the track’s anticipated completion slated for this weekend. However, East Wenatchee's parks will remain closed until the Stay-Home, Stay-Healthy order is lifted.
Funded by Douglas County, many of the materials used to build the track were donated by local businesses.
The track is situated between the basketball courts and the playground.
Leavenworth also has a paved pump track and Cashmere has a dirt pump track.
