WENATCHEE - The partial self-service restaurant, Wok About Mongolian Grill, has reopened months after it closed for pandemic-related reasons. On Monday, the restaurant announced that it has reopened with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
"We have gone the extra measure to provide for a safe and healthy experience! Consistent cleaning, barriers between booths and plenty of sanitize stations!
We are requiring masks when not seated and of course 6’ distance from us and other parties!," the restaurant stated on its Facebook page.
In mid-March owner Shon Smith defied the state mandate ordering all restaurants to temporarily close.
I will not comply. Families are at risk. Help will not come fast enough to keep the wolves at bay. Business as usual. Come join us if you feel well, call ahead if you are of compromised health, we'll meet you on the curb," Smith stated on his Facebook page.
A barrage of complaints and public outcry ensued followed by warnings from officials; Smith quickly reversed course and opted to shutdown his eatery.
The Wok About Mongolian Grill is a partial self-service buffet style restaurant that allows you to grab your ingredients using tongs and ladles to place vegetables, meat, noodles, and sauce into a bowl. The bowl is given to a chef who cooks all the ingredients on a large wok only to return the cooked ingredients into the bowl for personal consumption.
The recent spike in covid cases nationwide is cause for alarm. Is this the best time to be opening a buffet style establishment?
Common sense tells me to avoid an eatery where utensils are shared by all patrons.
In this time let us all use COMMON SENSE to keep ourselves and our loved one safe from disease. Curb side pick up is an option although curb side buffet isn’t. But I wish it were.
Be safe Americans. We can get through this together.
just in time for Jay to close them back down again next week with his new restrictions.
