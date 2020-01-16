For safety reasons, Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife will no longer allow target shooting from Road 12 of the Gloyd Seeps Wildlife Area Unit near Ephrata in Grant County.
A landowner complained to WDFW after a stray bullet from target shooting struck one of his buildings on Dec. 21, 2019. Grant County Sheriff’s officials investigated and confirmed the validity of the report.
"There isn't a good area at the Gloyd Seeps Unit to direct target shooting," said Rich Finger, WDFW lands operations manager, "There are several residences and outbuildings that are well within range of a rifle bullet and hunters and anglers heavily use surrounding areas."
Finger says the wildlife area has a history of target shooting problems, including damage to signs and gates, and debris left behind by neglectful shooters.
"There are many safe places in the region to target shoot," said Jim Brown, WDFW regional director for North Central Washington. "But chronic problems at the Gloyd Seeps Unit, including this latest incident, show that this isn't one of them."
WDFW has designated shooting ranges on the Methow, Asotin Creek, and Wooten wildlife areas. Improvements are also underway on designed target shooting locations on the Wenas Wildlife Area near Ellensburg and at the Swakane Wildlife Area Unit near Wenatchee. Funding for improvement projects came from the Capital budget and grants from the Recreation and Conservation Office, National Rifle Association, and Wenatchee Sportsman's Association.
WDFW manages the 12,141-acre Gloyd Seeps Wildlife Area Unit as part of the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area. The unit includes shrubsteppe uplands, basalt scablands, wetlands, and ponds, and supports a small population of Washington ground squirrels. The unit offers a variety of recreation opportunities, including pheasant hunting and a selective gear trout fishery on Homestead Lake.
WDFW is the primary state agency tasked with preserving, protecting, and perpetuating fish, wildlife, and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing and hunting opportunities.
Hey Rich Finger, how’s the revenue numbers look? My dollars traveled out of state long ago. Looks like it will stay that way.
Anyone else see the humor in how a citizen paid employee who oversees a citizen paid for area comes up with a true bureaucratic thought out plan says, " "There are several residences and outbuildings that are well within range of a rifle bullet and hunters and anglers heavily use surrounding areas."
So you can't target shoot in this area anymore because you MIGHT hit a building or an angler or even a hunter but you CAN walk around with a loaded firearm SHOOTING at wildlife??? Does this sound completely stupid to anyone else??
Obviously NOT to Mr. Finger who for the life of himself cannot imagine how 12 THOUSAND acres would be anywhere large enough to shoot a firearm safely in.. OH WAIT a minute you can but only if you say you were shooting the all elusive SNIPE..
Maybe Mr. Finger is one of them fellas that think any area to shoot will NEVER be big enough even if it was the entire state of Washington and we should all just give up on the idea of shooting anything anytime because guns are bad.. Bad gun Bad gun!!
Thanks a lot, jerkwater. It's people like you who get the rest of us public land owners shut out.
