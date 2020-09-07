SPOKANE - If you’ve looked outside your window today, you’ll notice a chaotic-looking atmosphere that's sending tons of earth into the air.
On Monday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Spokane about the Labor Day dust storm.
Weather experts say a strong cold front from Canada moving in from the northeast is generating blustery weather. Most of northeast and central Washington is experiencing wind gusts of 40-45 mph with 50 mph gusts in some places. Locally, meteorologists say the town of Coulee Dam has experienced winds more than 50 mph.
Southwestern Washington is expected to experience the wind storm this evening as the storm travels from the northeast to the southwest.
Meteorologists say the winds should gradually die down starting mid-afternoon.
As of 10:30 a.m., the air quality in the Moses Lake area is classified as 'unhealthy' according to the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system.
