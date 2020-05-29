EPHRATA - To create a sense of unity in our community, iFIBER ONE News is proud to announce the re-launch of its opinion/guest article section.
“Our citizens need to have a voice,” said iFIBER ONE News Director Shawn Goggins. “Over the last few years, we have witnessed many passionate statements about polarizing issues that afflict our local communities under the comments section on our web stories or news links posted on social media; now is the right time in giving our readers and local stakeholders a direct communication channel to express their thoughts and opinions.”
iFIBER ONE’s On Your Mind section is now accepting articles on the homepage of www.ifiberone.com. The On Your Mind section is highlighted in red at the top of the right side of the homepage.
“What makes our On Your Mind section unique is that not only do we accept written articles, we also accept videos and audio,” Goggins explained. “People use different communication mediums to express themselves and we want to provide an inclusive portal that allows them to do that.”
Depending on the content submitted, iFIBER ONE News will post articles, videos, and audio on its On Your Mind section on its webpage and on social media.
iFIBER ONE News is also accepting opinion articles that are written in Spanish.
The following link will take you our Op-ED section: On Your Mind
Yeah, we need to have an opinion until it doesn't match iFiber's opinion.
