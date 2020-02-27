MOSES LAKE - Local fire agencies are blaming farmers for the smoky aroma that’s been filling the air locally as of late.
The news of agricultural burns may come as a surprise to some with it happening earlier this year. Firefighters say burnable materials are drying out faster and the air isn’t as stagnant due to a very mild winter followed by warmer weather. At this time last year, Grant County was dealing with heavy snowfall.
Fire District 5 Chief Dan Smith says the early drying and mild winter is not a definitive indication that it will correlate with a severe fire season.
On Tuesday, Grant County Fire District 13 responded to the 13000 of RD F NW where a ditch burn had burned out of control due an unexpected wind shift and the dryness of the land.
