MOSES LAKE - Construction season is in full swing and it shows on Moses Lake’s south side.
In plain view off SR 17 on Clover Drive is a construction project that began in early 2020. According to building owner Corbin Moberg, it’s an office suite cluster.
The 13,000 square-foot facility has the capacity to house up to 13 different tenants, three of which have already reserved space. Looking at the front of the building, the 5,000 square-foot space furthest to the left will be occupied by Omni Medical Staffing Services which is owned by Moberg. Moberg says Omni is currently situated in his other commercial building at 1530 Pilgrim Drive in Moses Lake and will be moving his business upon the complex’s completion in October 2020.
The 3,000 square-foot middle space is divided into ten offices. Two of the ten suites will be occupied by Ashton Financial and Age Well. Ashton Financial is a brokerage firm and Age Well is a medical spa that offers vein and wrinkle treatment.
iFIBER ONE News asked Moberg why he chose to build in the 1800 block of Clover Drive.
“We like being on that side of town. We believe that side of town is primed for growth.”
Moberg’s property borders land owned by Samaritan Healthcare which will be home to future medical facilities.
