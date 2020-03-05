QUINCY - We now know more about the Grant County resident who tested ‘presumptive’ positive for coronavirus. Grant County Health District confirmed that the local person most likely has contracted the disease late Wednesday night.
On Thursday, local health officials say the person who has fallen victim to the virus is a Quincy resident in her 80s who is currently isolated at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee and is in critical condition. Testing of the patient was done at the University of Washington and officials are waiting for confirmation at the State Public Health Lab.
If confirmed, this will be the first case of COVID-19 in Grant County and the first detection of the virus in eastern Washington. The coronavirus victim did not report any recent travel outside of the country, indicating that the illness may have been acquired locally.
Grant County Health District officials say they've reached out to those who are close to the patient. Health officials were unwilling to release the identity of the patient who had been admitted to the hospital on Feb. 29.
Those who had close contact with the patient have been asked to quarantine.
Another Grant County resident under investigation for coronavirus tested negative at Samaritan Hospital on Thursday.
