MOSES LAKE - Following the death of an elderly man who succumbed to coronavirus over the weekend, iFIBER ONE News spent time seeking out additional information about the deceased.
Grant County’s Health District would not give us the name of the victim but they did reveal other pertinent info. Aside from being an elderly Quincy man in his 80’s, health district staff say the patient did not belong to a long-term care facility. Grant County Health District Administrator Theresa Adkinson says the man lived in a private residence but the exact whereabouts of the home is unknown.
Adkinson added that the patient had acquired coronavirus locally because he did not travel outside of the county prior to contracting the disease. Adkinson made it clear that Quincy is not a hotspot for coronavirus.
iFIBER ONE News asked whether health officials were attempting to find the person who gave the patient coronavirus.
“We’re not going backward to find who gave it them, but we trying to find those who have had close contact with this person,” Adkinson told iFIBER ONE News.
Adkinson says other Grant County residents are receiving private testing now that local healthcare facilities have the equipment to do it. Testing undergone elsewhere in a private facility is not reported to health district unless someone tests positive for the virus.
